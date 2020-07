Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 22:42 Hits: 0

Ukrainian police freed 13 hostages and arrested an armed man who held them on a bus for more than 12 hours on Tuesday, after the country's president agreed to his demand to post a movie recommendation on social media.

