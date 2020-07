Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 03:12 Hits: 3

Egypt's military said it killed 18 suspected Islamist militants in aerial and ground operations in the restive North Sinai region on Tuesday, as part of its battle to quell a long-running insurgency.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200722-egyptian-armys-says-it-killed-18-islamist-militants-in-sinai-region