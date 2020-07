Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 08:29 Hits: 3

SEREMBAN: Several government agencies in Negri Sembilan will carry out round-the-clock joint patrols here over the next two weeks beginning Thursday (July 23) to prevent the dumping of scheduled wastes in public places, says state Environment Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

