Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:17 Hits: 0

Jessica McClard launched Little Free Pantries in 2016 as a way to anonymously help neighbors and strangers facing food insecurity.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2020/0721/With-Little-Free-Pantries-neighbors-feed-neighbors-in-need?icid=rss