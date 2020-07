Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 01:47 Hits: 4

Sometimes I don’t know whether to weep uncontrollably, laugh hysterically or just throw up. I recently did all three when I came across yet another outbreak of sickening greed pouring…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/the-sickening-greed-of-health-care-corporations-rages-while-a-pandemic-spreads/