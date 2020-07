Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 07:10 Hits: 5

The veteran journalist and staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte pleaded not guilty to tax evasion. Maria Ressa said the charges against her were "politically motivated" and meant to "harass and intimidate."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-journalist-maria-ressa-pleads-not-guilty-in-tax-case/a-54260688?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf