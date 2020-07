Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 03:45 Hits: 4

The mayors of New York City and Chicago said on Tuesday they would take President Donald Trump to court if he sent unidentified U.S. government agents to police their cities, pushing back on a threat that has sparked widespread controversy over the use of federal force.

