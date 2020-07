Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 05:48 Hits: 3

Mexico on Tuesday passed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus pandemic as the country, which has the fourth-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world, struggles to contain the disease.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200722-mexico-s-covid-19-death-toll-passes-40-000-mark