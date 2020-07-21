Joe Biden unveils $775 billion plan to greatly expand U.S. family care, child care, and preschools

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 23:10 Hits: 4

Today presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced a whopping $775 billion, ten-year plan to revamp caregiving in the United States. It aims to increase American accessibility to community-based child care, care for older family members or ones with medical issues.

The plan would create 3 million new healthcare and education jobs, with additional millions of Americans freed to themselves again seek jobs as a result of easier access to family care, and would be paid for in part by undoing Republican tax cuts for real estate investors.

The Biden plan would also seek to provide preschooling for three- and four-year-olds, provide benefits for nonworking family caregivers, and provide better pay and benefits to care workers.

Research has shown that the United States lags behind employment numbers in other advanced countries, and that it is our cheap and ramshackle caregiving systems that are the cause. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that about 3 million workers could return to the labor force under Biden's plan.

Matching the basic level of civilization achieved in other advanced nations is sure to be called socialism, and undoing tax breaks specifically targeted to benefit Donald Trump and his Mar-a-Lago club members is likely to be called tyranny. Every other plan Biden could propose would be met with the same frothing and teeth-grinding, however, so a proposal aimed at actually solving the problem rather than making minor feints toward doing so is welcome.

