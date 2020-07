Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 17:24 Hits: 2

When the son and husband of Esther Salas, a federal judge in New Jersey, were shot at home on Saturday evening by a man dressed as a Fed Ex driver, attention…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/angry-misogynists-who-commit-murder-arent-lone-wolves-theyre-part-of-an-increasingly-violent-movement/