Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 18:26 Hits: 3

Turkey has roused Greece's ire with its plan to extend its maritime territories and soon drill for oil near Crete. But are these moves sanctioned by international law?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-s-maritime-claims-in-the-mediterranean-sea-raise-thorny-legal-questions/a-54256300?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf