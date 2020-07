Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 17:22 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against America for the killing of top Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in a meeting with Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to Khamenei's official website.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/22/iran-will-strike-a-reciprocal-blow-against-america-for-killing-of-top-commander-soleimani---iran-supreme-leader