Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 17:27 Hits: 3

TUNIS, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Tunisia will strengthen health control in ports, airports and land borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the country, a senior health official announced Tuesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/22/tunisia-to-strengthen-health-control-to-prevent-covid-19-spread