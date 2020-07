Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 13:29 Hits: 2

In response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority ceased all coordination with Israel. As a result, an exit from Gaza is almost impossible, including for the severely ill.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/gaza-s-cancer-patients-trapped-by-coronavirus-and-politics/a-54253256?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf