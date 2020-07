Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 13:23 Hits: 1

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and some of his former allies went on trial on Tuesday on charges of leading a military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200721-sudan-adjourns-trial-against-ousted-president-bashir-and-allies-over-1989-coup