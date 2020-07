Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 16:35 Hits: 3

Paris on Tuesday said the imprisonment of ethnic and religious minorities in China's western Xinjiang region is "unacceptable" and demanded that Beijing let independent human rights observers visit the area.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200721-france-denounces-unacceptable-treatment-of-uighurs-in-china