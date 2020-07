Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 14:51 Hits: 2

Claims by US President Donald Trump and others that mail-in ballots increase the risk of electoral fraud are not new. Since the 1400s, those seeking to limit the franchise have sought to achieve their goals by citing the need to maintain the “integrity” of the electoral system.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-opposition-to-voting-by-mail-is-six-centuries-old-by-david-stasavage-2020-07