The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

John Lewis, a Founding Father of American Democracy

Category: World Hits: 3

Jesse Jackson
John has left us, but millions have picked up the baton that he once carried — focused now on equal justice under the law, and on ending the structural racism that makes racial inequality a pre-existing condition. (Photo: Getty Images)

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/07/21/john-lewis-founding-father-american-democracy?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version