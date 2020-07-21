Biden may soon be nearing a decision on his running mate, and 4 Black women make his shortlist

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 16:40 Hits: 3

We may soon know who will join Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden on November’s ticket, and all signs point to a woman of color. After earlier promising to name a female running mate, the former vice president had a virtual sit-down Monday with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on her new show, “The ReidOut.” On it, he emphasized how loyal the Black community has been to him throughout his political career.

"Black women, in particular, have been the heartbeat of the Democratic Party for a long time, really shored you up in places like South Carolina," Reid said. "Are you committed to naming a Black woman as your vice presidential running mate?"

His short answer was no.

"I am not committed to naming any but the people I've named, but among them, there are four Black women," Biden said. "So that decision is underway right now, and by the way, Black women have supported me my entire career. You all act like all of a sudden there was an epiphany in South Carolina."

Just in the more than 10 interview polls of Black voters since the nation erupted in protests against police brutality and racism, Biden has led by a 75-point margin over President Donald Trump, CNN reported Tuesday. Biden said the Black community in Delaware, where he served as a senator from 1973 to 2009, has been particularly loyal. In 2008 exit polling, 97% of Black Delaware voters supported Biden in his reelection to the Senate.

“They're the ones that as the saying goes ‘brought me to the dance,’” Biden said. “I have been loyal. They have been loyal to me, and so it is important that my administration—I promise you— will look like America, both from vice president to Supreme Court to Cabinet positions to every major position in the White House. It’s going to look like America."

Reid followed up by asking Biden if he’s narrowed down his choices. "We've gone through about four candidates so far in the two-hour vetting," Biden said, "and then when I get all the vetting done of all the candidates, then I'm going to narrow the list and then we'll see, and then I'm gonna have personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left and make a decision."

His shortlist reportedly included Sen. Kamala Harris, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, according to USA Today.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said last month that she was taking her name out of the running following national protests to fight racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd. "After what I've seen in my state, what I've seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment," Klobuchar said. "I truly believe, as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket."

Biden joked with Reid that he’s been through the vetting process for vice president. And although it’s a bit like completing a “public physical,“ he’s nearing the final phases and has already completed about four two-hour vetting sessions for individual candidates. Next up is narrowing the list, then personal discussions with the remaining candidates.

