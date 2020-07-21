The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump to Send Federal Troops to Protests in Chicago Seattle Amid Violent Crackdown by Local Police

As mayors in six cities call for the immediate removal of the president’s rapid deployment units and for Congress to investigate the tactics of federal authorities against antiracism protests, Trump says he may send troops to Chicago this week. “We’re looking at the infringement on our rights that is just escalating,” says Chicago activist Jitu Brown, national director of the Journey for Justice Alliance. We also speak with Jesse Hagopian, a history teacher in Seattle, where Trump has also vowed to send federal officers to quell ongoing demonstrations.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/21/trump_sending_agents_to_more_cities

