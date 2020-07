Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 13:16 Hits: 0

Lawyers for Paul Whelan say their client may be exchanged in September for Russian nationals held in the United States.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/whelan-s-lawyers-say-he-might-be-exchanged-in-september-for-russians-held-in-u-s-/30737627.html