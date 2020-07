Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 18:56 Hits: 0

On Saturday several mothers in Portland, Oregon banded together to protect Black Lives Matter demonstrators who are protesting racism and police brutality. President Trump and DHS acting Secretary Chad Wolf have…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trumps-police-goons-are-tear-gassing-sunflower-wielding-moms-as-they-defend-portland-blm-protestors/