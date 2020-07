Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 22:26 Hits: 0

Top Democratic lawmakers have called on the FBI to organize an urgent briefing on an alleged "foreign interference campaign" targeting the US Congress. The politicians did not name the source of the threat.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-democrats-raise-alarm-over-foreign-interference-in-election/a-54247937?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf