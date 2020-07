Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 23:41 Hits: 4

The WHO said South Africa's outbreak, which accounts for 61% of the continent's pandemic burden, could be a "precursor" for the region. Kenya, Zambia and Namibia are already seeing surging infection rates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/africa-facing-coronavirus-acceleration-who-warns/a-54248281?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf