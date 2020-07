Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 13:12 Hits: 0

A Human Rights Watch report has found child athletes in Japan often suffer physical and verbal abuse and sometimes sexual abuse when training for sport after documenting the experiences of over 800 athletes in 50 sports.

