Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 16:34 Hits: 0

Nursing home employees, janitors, airport workers, and more will walk out of their jobs Monday and take a knee for eight minutes in at least two dozen U.S. cities. Strikers demand corporations confront systemic racism and economic inequality in their workplaces.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2020/0720/Black-lives-matter-at-work-too-strikers-say-across-US-cities?icid=rss