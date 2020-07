Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 00:30 Hits: 5

Brazil has registered 80,120 deaths and over 2.1 million cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, EU leaders are closing in on a virus recovery deal after a marathon summit. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-brazil-death-toll-tops-80-000/a-54250269?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf