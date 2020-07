Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 23:49 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would send law enforcement to more U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests in Oregon with unmarked cars and unidentified forces angered people across the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200720-trump-threatens-to-send-us-federal-forces-to-more-democrat-cities