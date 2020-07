Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 02:30 Hits: 5

US President DonaldĀ TrumpĀ promised Monday to resume televised coronavirus briefings and finally spoke out in favour of mask-wearing -- a marked change of tune as polls show him headed for election disaster.

