Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 07:52 Hits: 5

SEREMBAN: The Legal Profession Qualifying Board should quickly recognise the law degree from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) in full as more delays will be detrimental to its graduates, says Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/21/legal-qualifying-board-should-quickly-recognise-usim-law-degree-says-umno-deputy-president