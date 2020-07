Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 16:40 Hits: 0

The United Arab Emirates, a space development newcomer, is celebrating the successful launch of its first interplanetary spacecraft, called Amal or Hope. Amal is expected to reach the red planet in February 2021, and will start transmitting data later that year.

