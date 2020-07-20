The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Teachers Sue Florida Governor for Order to Reopen Schools in Defiance of 'Basic Human Needs for Health and Safety'

Andrea Germanos, staff writer
The state's "push to physically reopen schools full time without any precautions or new resources, and, most importantly, amid a skyrocketing Covid-19 surge, ignores science, safety, and basic humanity."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/20/teachers-sue-florida-governor-order-reopen-schools-defiance-basic-human-needs-health?cd-origin=rss

