Despite Surging Need Amid Pandemic, GOP Moves to Rollback SNAP When Food Assistance 'Matters Now More Than Ever'

Pointing to the success of the SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, during the coronavirus pandemic, economists on Monday said Republicans' plan to end the expansion of the aid program would be "unconscionable."
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015