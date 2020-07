Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 20:29 Hits: 2

Amid mounting criticism over the deployment of unidentified federal agents to Portland, Oregon—where they have been driving around in unmarked vehicles and snatching people off the streets—civil liberties advocates are increasingly concerned that President…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trump-threat-to-unleash-secret-police-in-us-cities-slammed-as-scheme-to-steal-the-november-election/