Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 20:37 Hits: 2

The U.S. won’t be getting back to normal anytime soon — certainly not in 2020. Tech entrepreneur Steve Case, a co-founder of America Online and author of the 2016 book…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/aol-co-founder-warns-us-wont-return-to-its-pre-coronavirus-economy-anytime-soon/