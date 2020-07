Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 03:37 Hits: 6

After marathon talks, EU member states have agreed to a historic coronavirus recovery deal. Disagreements concerning access to the aid package had turned the negotiations into one of the bloc's longest-ever summits.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-leaders-reach-deal-on-coronavirus-recovery-package/a-54242834?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf