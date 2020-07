Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 03:06 Hits: 5

A German man goes on trial on Tuesday for a deadly shooting targeting Jews in the eastern city of Halle last year, one of the worst acts of anti-Semitic violence in Germany's postwar history.

