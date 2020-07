Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 07:06 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders had hoped the relief of seeing each other face-to-face after five months apart under coronavirus lockdown would ease their fraught debate. It did not turn out that way - despite beginning with cheerful elbow bumps and birthday gifts for 66-year-old Angela Merkel ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/get-my-plane-eu-summit-leaders-haggle-recovery-deal-covid-19-12949714