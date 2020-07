Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 17:56 Hits: 1

Remote learning is especially difficult for young students in many African nations, where access to internet or electricity can be spotty. On top of missed education, closed schools means the loss of shelter, meals, and safety for many students.

