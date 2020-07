Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 10:02 Hits: 0

Whatever their Western apologists may claim, Russia and China are clearly trying to weaken liberal democracies by attacking the values that underpin them. Open societies – including the United States under a president who believes in alliances – must unite in defense of what they know is right.

