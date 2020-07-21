Notorious civil rights foe Gov. Brian Kemp can take his praise for John Lewis and shove it

Category: World Hits: 5
When it comes to less-than-sincere-seeming Republican praise for civil rights hero and congressman John Lewis, it would be hard to top Sen. Marco Rubio tweeting it was "an honor to know" Lewis while posting a picture of himself with … Rep. Elijah Cummings. But Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia might have come close last Saturday.
Why are Kemp’s sentiments so odd? Because in public office, Brian Kemp wasn’t shy in making himself a now-notorious opponent of everything John Lewis helped secure. And Rep. John Lewis demanded Kemp leave office because of it.
Among the more common responses to Kemp: "Keep his name out of your mouth."
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1962387