The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Notorious civil rights foe Gov. Brian Kemp can take his praise for John Lewis and shove it

Category: World Hits: 5

When it comes to less-than-sincere-seeming Republican praise for civil rights hero and congressman John Lewis, it would be hard to top Sen. Marco Rubio tweeting it was "an honor to know" Lewis while posting a picture of himself with … Rep. Elijah Cummings. But Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia might have come close last Saturday.

Why are Kemp’s sentiments so odd? Because in public office, Brian Kemp wasn’t shy in making himself a now-notorious opponent of everything John Lewis helped secure. And Rep. John Lewis demanded Kemp leave office because of it.

Ã¢Â�Â�Brian Kemp is actively abusing the power of his office to make it more difficult for Georgians to vote. He must step down immediately as Secretary of State.Ã¢Â�Â� John Lewis, October 16, 2018. https://t.co/PSCLmCd5J3

YouÃ¢Â�Â�re the living embodiment of everything he fought against.

Few people have done more to disenfranchise black voters and try to undo LewisÃ¢Â�Â�s work. You are a cynical, terrible person (and governor)

Among the more common responses to Kemp: "Keep his name out of your mouth."

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1962387

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version