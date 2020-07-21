Notorious civil rights foe Gov. Brian Kemp can take his praise for John Lewis and shove it

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 00:30 Hits: 5

When it comes to less-than-sincere-seeming Republican praise for civil rights hero and congressman John Lewis, it would be hard to top Sen. Marco Rubio tweeting it was "an honor to know" Lewis while posting a picture of himself with … Rep. Elijah Cummings. But Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia might have come close last Saturday.

Why are Kemp’s sentiments so odd? Because in public office, Brian Kemp wasn’t shy in making himself a now-notorious opponent of everything John Lewis helped secure. And Rep. John Lewis demanded Kemp leave office because of it.

Ã¢Â�Â�Brian Kemp is actively abusing the power of his office to make it more difficult for Georgians to vote. He must step down immediately as Secretary of State.Ã¢Â�Â� John Lewis, October 16, 2018. https://t.co/PSCLmCd5J3 July 18, 2020

YouÃ¢Â�Â�re the living embodiment of everything he fought against. July 18, 2020

Few people have done more to disenfranchise black voters and try to undo LewisÃ¢Â�Â�s work. You are a cynical, terrible person (and governor) July 18, 2020

Among the more common responses to Kemp: "Keep his name out of your mouth."

