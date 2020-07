Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:32 Hits: 4

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab expressed concerns over the new Hong Kong security law. China warned that the UK was heading down the "wrong path," not long after sidelining Huawei from its future 5G network.

