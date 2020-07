Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 14:59 Hits: 3

Sudan's former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir, ousted amid a popular pro-democracy uprising last year, faces trial from Tuesday over the military coup that brought him to power more than three decades ago.

