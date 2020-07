Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 17:21 Hits: 5

An experimental vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University against the new coronavirus produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday,  preserving hopes it could be in use by the end of the year. 

