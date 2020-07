Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 18:34 Hits: 4

Egypt's parliament on Monday approved the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight "criminal militias" and "foreign terrorist groups" on a "western front", after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Cairo could intervene in neighbouring Libya across Egypt's western border.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200720-egypt-s-parliament-approves-possible-intervention-in-libya