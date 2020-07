Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 18:22 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders appeared to be nearing agreement on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies on Monday (Jul 20) despite lingering tensions between them after four days of summit squabbling. EU Council President Charles Michel said he would present the 27 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-leaders-take-last-steps-for-recovery-deal-after-days-of-12947256