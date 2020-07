Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:18 Hits: 4

It seems likely that the COVID-19 crisis will increase demand for cleaner, safer water and more reliable and effective wastewater treatment everywhere. But success is far from guaranteed, not least because the pandemic also seems to be strengthening another trend: declining trust in public institutions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-clean-water-wastewater-management-by-cecilia-tortajada-and-asit-k-biswas-2020-07