The financial system has turned credit intermediation into a debt mint that produces assets to enrich investors but leaves households, firms, and governments struggling with unsustainable liabilities. The COVID-19 crisis makes reform more urgent than ever.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/debt-predators-ruin-households-firms-governments-by-katharina-pistor-2020-07