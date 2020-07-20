Untethered from reality, Trump insists he'll sign 'a full and complete healthcare plan' in two weeks

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 19:15 Hits: 6

Good news! Donald Trump says he'll be signing a complete replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act in two weeks! Actually within two weeks! That's what he told Fox's Chris Wallace in the totally otherwise unhinged interview that aired Sunday. Okay, totally unhinged.

"We're signing a healthcare plan within two weeks, a full and complete healthcare plan," Trump told Wallace. "We're going to sign an immigration plan, a healthcare plan, and various other plans." Oh, yeah, immigration, too. Might as well throw in infrastructure. In two weeks. That's after he said on Thursday that he was soon "going into the world of health care—very complete health care, and we have a lot of very exciting things to discuss." Very complete health care. In two weeks. While Congress is fighting over the next phase of coronavirus relief—and it’s going to be a fight—and the national defense authorization.

In case you're wondering, no, the Republicans have not broken their decade-long logjam and do not have a plan, of any kind, to replace Obamacare. It's safe to say at this point that they will never have a plan to replace Obamacare. If Trump has a plan, it will be the same as how he decided to tackle coronavirus: Do nothing and blame the governors.

