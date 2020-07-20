Pelosi: Trump 'will be leaving' even if he has to 'be fumigated out' of office

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:40 Hits: 5

Would-be dictator Donald Trump declared Sunday that he'll "have to see" what happens on Nov. 3 as to whether he'll accept the results of the election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slapped back Monday morning on MSNBC's Morning Joe. The bottom line: He's leaving when he loses.

"The fact is, whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving," Pelosi said. "Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn't mean we won't have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States." She continued: "I'm second in line to presidency, and just last week I had my regular continuation of government briefing." She continued: "I say to the [briefers], this is never going to happen, God willing it never will. But there is a process. It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn't feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there."

Ã¢Â�Â�Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,Ã¢Â�Â� Speaker Pelosi says after President Trump suggests the possibility of not accepting the election results. pic.twitter.com/Xu1PiyfaV3 July 20, 2020

